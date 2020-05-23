James William Earl RAYCROFT
1969 - 2020 Jamie Raycroft hit the trails for a long run for the last time on May 18, 2020. Born on New Year's Eve in Cornwall, he was the son of William (Bill) Raycroft (Katie) and Donna (Anderson) Woodside (Richard). Jamie was a loving, kind soul with a huge heart for everyone that he met. Throughout Jamie's life he helped others. His career included service as a medic in the military and a variety of roles in healthcare. His military experience gave him the opportunity to travel the world, which he loved. It was no surprise to his friends and family that, even in death, Jamie was able to help another with the gift of life through organ donation. Jamie will be forever missed by the love of his life, Michelle Vodrazka. They recently embarked on their lifelong dream of running a gym, Almonte Fitness Centre (AFC). He was an inspiration for many to take care of themselves by being an encouraging voice as a Certified Personal Trainer and a mental health educator. Jamie was an incredibly proud father to Bobby and Tristan and stepfather to Chelsea, Riley, Maya, Noelle and Kai. Every soccer game, baseball game, hockey game, dance recital, and gymnastic competition, he was there as a cheerleader, coach and fierce defender of his children. He is also survived by his brother Steve Raycroft (Heather); sister Ashley Chicoine; nephew Tyler; nieces Marley and Caylee; Aunt Isabelle (JJ) Raycroft; Uncles Doug (Jane) Anderson and Dave (Martha) Anderson and many cousins. Jamie will also be sadly missed by his faithful furry sidekick, Monty. He was predeceased by his grandparents Margaret and Earl Raycroft and June and George Anderson. Jamie was a lover of the outdoors. He cherished his jogs with his dog, Monty, hiking, boating, hunting, fishing, softball, hockey, tennis, washer toss, working out, golf, campfires shared with family and friends, telling stories and sharing his infectious grin. An avid fan of the Leaf's, Jays, 49ers, playing fantasy football and hanging out at Naismith Sports Pub. He also loved being mistaken for Tim McGraw. If you would like to make a contribution, an education fund has been organized for Bobby and Tristan. Contributions can be e-transferred to RaycroftsEducation@gmail.com, to be held in trust. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of Jamie's amazing life will be held next summer, in typical Raycroft fashion. Funeral arrangements are entrusted into the care of C.R. Gamble Funeral Home and Chapel Inc. Words of comfort and memories of Jamie can be made by visiting www.crgamble.com.

Published in Ottawa Valley News on May 23, 2020.
