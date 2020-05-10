Janet Belle Taylor
1938 - 2020
Janet Belle Taylor née Ferrier February 16, 1938 - May 6, 2020 Janet passed away suddenly and peacefully on May 6 at their Glen Tay home, in Tay Valley, outside of Perth, Ontario. Survived by her husband and best friend for 62 years, David, and children Brian (Lorraine), Bruce (Maggie), Barbara and Lisa; grandchildren Brendan (Amanda), Alastair (Kaitlyn), Elias, Ryan, Kate (William) and Benjamin; and great-grandchildren Marlee, Felix, Sullevyn and Jane. Predeceased by parents Stanley and Raeside Ferrier of Edmonton and grand-daughter Michelle. Janet was born in Edmonton and migrated to Vancouver and the University of British Columbia, where she and David started a life and a beautiful family that touched many parts of Canada and the world. Janet was a dedicated and expert partner in the challenges of maintaining a family in alien, often difficult, circumstances, during foreign service postings to Paris, Prague, Los Angeles and Moscow. A natural introvert, she rose to the social demands of diplomatic life with grace and self-assurance. Janet made things seem easy, whether she was hosting an official dinner for 50, or shepherding four strong-headed children through Europe in a tiny camper van. She joined the family in sailing adventures--despite it not being her first choice, as a pastime--from Canada's west coast to Ontario, California, the Mediterranean and Caribbean seas, and even Russia's Lake Baikal. Through it all, she was a consummate reader, jigsaw-puzzler, crossword-solver and fierce opponent at Trivial Pursuit. When she set her mind to something, she drew on her deep intelligence and natural resourcefulness, and accomplished it perfectly. Always clear-seeing and quick to laugh, she met the challenges of advancing age with courage and humour. She is missed beyond measure. A celebration of Janet's life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Blair and Son Funeral Directors, Perth www.blairandson.com.

Published in Ottawa Valley News on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Funeral services provided by
Blair & Son Funeral Home
15 Gore Street West
Perth, ON K7H 2L7
(613) 267-3765
