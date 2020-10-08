1/1
Janet Louise SPARKS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Janet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Of, most recently, Smiths Falls, passed away peacefully at Ruddy Shenkman Hospice after a courageous battle with her third cancer, at the age of 80. Janet, loving daughter of the late Blanche and James Stacey of Newfoundland. Cherished mother to John (Wanda), Stephen, James, and Ian (Lisa Chepil). Loving grandmother of Alexander, Madison, Joseph (Sophie), Coltin, and Lynnea. Great grandma of Kalel and Madeleine. Sister of Ralph, Betty, Cecil, Peter (Jean), Harold, and sister-in-law Rose. Janet is predeceased by her sisters Ruth, Elenor, and Ethel, and brothers Bruce, George, and Robert. Janet will also be lovingly remembered by her many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. A Celebration of Janet's Life will be held at the Royal Canadian Legion in Smiths Falls on Friday, October 16, 2020 from 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM. Special thanks to Sandee Crepin and Bonnie Thom for their friendship and support. As expressions of sympathy donations to Saint Elizabeth Health Care would be appreciated. Cremation has been entrusted to Lannin Funeral Home. Online condolences available at www. lannin.ca. Due to Provincial Covid restrictions, the number of attendees may be limited at the Celebration of Life.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lannin Funeral Home & Chapel
32 Main Street East
Smiths Falls, ON K7A 1A2
(613) 283-7225
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lannin Funeral Home & Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved