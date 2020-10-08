Of, most recently, Smiths Falls, passed away peacefully at Ruddy Shenkman Hospice after a courageous battle with her third cancer, at the age of 80. Janet, loving daughter of the late Blanche and James Stacey of Newfoundland. Cherished mother to John (Wanda), Stephen, James, and Ian (Lisa Chepil). Loving grandmother of Alexander, Madison, Joseph (Sophie), Coltin, and Lynnea. Great grandma of Kalel and Madeleine. Sister of Ralph, Betty, Cecil, Peter (Jean), Harold, and sister-in-law Rose. Janet is predeceased by her sisters Ruth, Elenor, and Ethel, and brothers Bruce, George, and Robert. Janet will also be lovingly remembered by her many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. A Celebration of Janet's Life will be held at the Royal Canadian Legion in Smiths Falls on Friday, October 16, 2020 from 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM. Special thanks to Sandee Crepin and Bonnie Thom for their friendship and support. As expressions of sympathy donations to Saint Elizabeth Health Care would be appreciated. Cremation has been entrusted to Lannin Funeral Home. Online condolences available at www. lannin.ca
. Due to Provincial Covid restrictions, the number of attendees may be limited at the Celebration of Life.