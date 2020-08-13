1/1
Janice Margaret Belleau
Peacefully in the arms of her loving husband Dan at the Ottawa General Hospital on Monday, August 3rd, at the age of 69. Cherished mom, who will be missed dearly by Scott McDonald (Janine), Kerri Prevost (Jeff) and Naomi Belleau (Noel Dubois). Proud grandma of Brandon, Rachel, Lily, Jolie, Kaysar, Nevin, Cage, Chris, Joe, Noel Jr. and Norah. Loving sister to Dave Biernaskie (Rossilyn), Alan Biernaskie (Shirley), Andy Shalla (Sherry-Lynn) and Liz Dufault (Mike). Her many nieces and nephews will never forget their Aunt Jan. Janice's home was warm and loving. She took pride in making lavish feasts for her family and friends, many laughs were shared around her dinner table. She rarely visited without a batch of fresh baked cookies in hand. Spoiling her grandchildren was her speciality, often taking them on adventures and was their biggest fan cheering them on from the stands during their sporting events. A celebration of her life will be held in the near future once conditions make it possible. Donations in Janice's name may be made to the Renfrew Victoria Hospital Oncology Unit. Online condolences/donations: www.gouletfuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to the care of the Goulet Funeral Home, Renfrew.


Published in Ottawa Valley News on Aug. 13, 2020.
