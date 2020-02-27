Home

Janice PETERS

Janice PETERS In Memoriam
Janice Peters: In loving memory of a dear Wife, Mother and Grand Mother who left us February 28, 2018 In our hearts your memory lingers. Always tender ,fond and true. There is not day, dear wife and mother that we do not think of you. The blow was great, the shock severe. We little thought your death was near. Only those who have lost can tell the sorrow of parting without farewell. Sadly missed by, Doug, Jennifer, Lance and Jane, Amanda and Travis and grandchildren Finley, Audrey and Hannah.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Feb. 27, 2020
