Jean Elizabeth (COE) Byrne

Peacefully surrounded by the love of her family on Saturday, April 11, 2020. Predeceased by her loving husband Arthur (Art) and dearly loved and respected mom of Cathy Giles (Ronny), Tim (Mary deceased) and Christine Pierce (Allan) all of Pakenham. Predeceased by son Terry. Survived by her only sister Margaret Yourth. Loving Nan to Matthew (Gen), Chris (Krystal), Brad (Kathryn), Jamie (Natalie), Cassie (Sean), Laura (Pat) and Lianna (Justin). Great Nanny to Keltey, Kenzie, Hadley, Kwinnley, Sophie, Hayden and Brielle. Due to the covid 19 pandemic, mom has been laid to rest in the Holy Name of Mary Cemetery and we hope to honor her with a Celebration of Life at a later date to be determined. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of the C. R. GAMBLE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL Inc. 127 Church Street, Almonte, Ontario. (613)256-3313 For those who may wish to make a donation in memory of Jean, please consider Almonte Country Haven or the Brain Tumor Foundation of Canada. Condolences and Tributes: www.crgamble.com
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Apr. 14, 2020
