With heavy hearts we announce the unexpected passing of Jean Evelyn Wright at home, Thursday morning, April 23, 2020 at the age of 68. Beloved wife of Eric Wright. Jean was predeceased by husband David McLeod (1975). Proud and loving mother of Dickie Sr. (Tiffany), Raymond, David, Tammy (Mark Joly), Theresa Burke (Michael) and Sarah Lewis (Steve Landriault). Cherished Nan of Dickie Jr, Taylor (Sonia), Jordan (Nikki), Candice (Kyle), Kyle (Brandi), Alexander (Teáh), Tiara (Tyler), Jamie (Cinnamon), Alicia, Christian, Cassie, Mikila, Lucas, Jacob, Noah and Logan. Much loved great-nan of Adrian, Elliot, Theodore, Elaina, Dean and great-grandson-to-be Niall. Dear sister of Raymond Benoit (Julie). She will be fondly remembered by many nieces and nephews. Jean was predeceased by her parents Harry and Sadie (Martineau) Benoit, brother Hubert and sisters June Belisle, Alice McLeod and Theresa Street. Leaving behind a legacy of family and love, Jean will be missed dearly by all those who knew her and will be remembered for her ability to draw and keep others close to her heart. Arrangements entrusted to the Boyce Funeral Home Ltd., 138 Daniel Street North, Arnprior. A celebration of Jean's life will be held at a later date. In memory of Jean, a donation may be made to the University of Ottawa Heart Institute. Condolences/Tributes/Donations at www.boycefuneralhome.ca
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on May 25, 2020.