1931 - 2020 Peacefully, in the Carleton Place Hospital on Friday June 26, 2020, in her 89th year. Predeceased by her husband Harold. Loving mother of Irene (John) McLellan, Brenda (Jim) Ferrier, and Elaine (Arnold) Schouten. Proud grandma of Angie McLellan (Derek), Bill McLellan (MaryEllen), James Ferrier (Laura), Emily Ferrier, Heather (Nick Oakley), Martin Schouten (Stephanie), Michael Schouten (Avaleigh), Elizabeth (Brian Schurmann), David Schouten (Helen) and her 15 great-grandchildren. Survived by her sister Irene Brunton and her brother Edwin Bennett (Maureen). A private graveside service will be held for family at Franktown Public Cemetery. For those who wish, a donation to the Gideons or Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to the Alan R. Barker Funeral Home 19 McArthur Avenue, Carleton Place. www.barker.com
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Jun. 29, 2020.