Goulet Funeral Home
310 Argyle Street South
Renfrew, ON K7V 1T9
(613) 432-2849
Jean Isabel Murphy

Peacefully at Groves Park Lodge, Renfrew on Friday January 31, 2020 at the age of 89. Loving wife of the late Eddie Murphy. Cherished Mom of Dave Rousselle of Renfrew. Predeceased by her sons Earl and Allan Rousselle. Dear sister of Fred Farmer of Ottawa. Predeceased by her brother Allan John Farmer. She will be fondly remembered by her little dog Bluebell. Jean will be remembered for her love of playing the accordion while being accompanied by her son Dave. A graveside service will be held for Jean at Rosebank Cemetery in the spring. Donations in Jean's memory may be made to Hospice Renfrew. Arrangements entrusted to the care of the Goulet Funeral Home. Online condolences/donations may be made at www.gouletfuneralhome.com
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Feb. 6, 2020
