Jean passed away peacefully January 5, 2020, at the age of 78, at Kemptville District Hospital. Predeceased by her first husband Thomas McKay and her second husband Russell Johnston. Dear mother of the late David McKay (Lorna) and Robert McKay (Elpis). Dear sister of Anne Dracup (Richard) and Fred Sutherland (Lynda). Dear aunt of Clare Dracup (Vanessa), Steven Dracup (Sherry), Brian Dracup (Darlene), Andrew Sutherland (Nicki) and Elizabeth Sabo (Dan). Grandmother to Thomas McKay. Great-aunt of sixteen and great-great-aunt of two. Jean was a respected Registered Nurse from the Arnprior and District Memorial Hospital. Jean's grace, warmth and caring nature rewarded her many wonderful friends. Thank you to the dedicated staff at Kemptville Retirement Living and Kemptville District Hospital. Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Life at First Baptist Church, 279 Alicia St, Arnprior, Ontario, on Saturday, January 11, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. A service will follow at 12 p.m. Donations may be made to the Arnprior Humane Society or the Arnprior and District Memorial Hospital. Condolences/Tributes/Donations Hulse, Playfair & McGarry www.hpmcgarry.ca 613-258-2435