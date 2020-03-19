Home

Goulet Funeral Home
310 Argyle Street South
Renfrew, ON K7V 1T9
(613) 432-2849
Jean Margaret VALLIQUETTE Obituary
Valliquette, Jean Margaret In Pembroke Hospital on Tuesday March 10, 2020. Jean Reitz, age 83. Loving wife of the late George Valliquette. Dear Mother of Sandra, Brian, Jane, John, Gordon, Barry, Murray, Lorie and Pauline, and the late Raymond. Survived by many grandchildren & 1 great-grandchild. Dear sister of Bernie (Madeline) Reitz; pre-deceased by brother Paul & sister Mary. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Francis Xavier Church, Renfrew on Saturday March 14th at 11:00 am. Spring interment parish cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Renfrew and Area Seniors Home Support. Online condolences/donations may be made at www.gouletfuneralhome.com
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Mar. 19, 2020
