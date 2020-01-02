Home

Jean Mary (Harper) Coyle

Jean Mary (Harper) Coyle In Memoriam
In memory of Jean Mary Coyle (nee Harper) beloved wife, mother and grandmother who passed away too soon ten years ago on December 24, 2009. We thought of you with love today but that is nothing new We thought about you yesterday and days before that too. We think of you in silence we often speak your name All we have are memories and your picture in a frame Your memory is our keepsake with which we'll never part God has you in his keeping we have you in our hearts. Love, Alfred Kevin, Julie, Ava and Nicholas Catherine, Sean, Caitlin and Liam
