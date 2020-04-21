Home

December 02, 1934 - April 13, 2020 Jean Fitzpatrick passed away peacefully on Easter Monday morning. Jean was in the company of and comforted by her Nephew Joe Fitzpatrick ?and her treasured dog Louie. Pre-deceased ?by her husband Ronald Alan Fitzpatrick. Jean is survived by her sister-in-law Joyce Halden and sons Brian and Stephen, as well as nieces and nephews, Bev Mcgee, Barry Verney, John Verney, Heather Keeley, Debbie Eyamie, Melody Matthews, Terry Fitzpatrick, Joel Fitzpatrick, Lori Levesque, Joe Fitzpatrick, Brian Halden and Stephen Halden. Special mention to Jean's good friend Verna Macfarlane wife of Jeans cousin Erwin M?acFarlane (deceased) and a great thanks to Elizabeth Hendry a wonderful friend and neighbour. Jean was a member of the Royal Canadian legion Woman's auxiliary, Branch 192 and The Carleton place Civitan and will be missed by all. Donations in memory of Jean Fitzpatrick could be sent to The Carleton Place Memorial Hospital Foundation, The LHIN (formerly CCAC?) Carleton Place, and The Ottawa Hospital Cancer Center. Inurnment will be held at Capital Memorial Gardens at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the Alan R. Barker Funeral Home 19 McArthur Avenue, Carleton Place. www.barkerfh.com
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Apr. 21, 2020
