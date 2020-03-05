Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jean KASABOSKI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Teresa KASABOSKI

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jean Teresa KASABOSKI Obituary
Passed away peacefully at Riverview Manor, Peterborough on February 22, 2020 at the age of 93. Jean, beloved wife of the late John C. Kasaboski (2007). Much loved mother of William (Marlene) of Havelock, Rose (Bill) of Renfrew, and Fay (Lane) of Keene. Lovingly remembered by her grandchildren, Kerry (Jim) and Penny (Jim), and her great granddaughter, Julie (Kee). Proud great, great grandma of Weston and Wakely. Arrangements entrusted to HENDREN FUNERAL HOMES, NORWOOD CHAPEL, 36 Queen Street, Norwood. A graveside service at St. Paul's Roman Catholic Cemetery, Norwood will be held on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at 1:00 PM. As expressions of sympathy donations may be made to the Campbellford Memorial Hospital by contacting the funeral home at www.hendrenfuneralhome.com or by calling 705-639-5322.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -