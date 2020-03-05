|
Passed away peacefully at Riverview Manor, Peterborough on February 22, 2020 at the age of 93. Jean, beloved wife of the late John C. Kasaboski (2007). Much loved mother of William (Marlene) of Havelock, Rose (Bill) of Renfrew, and Fay (Lane) of Keene. Lovingly remembered by her grandchildren, Kerry (Jim) and Penny (Jim), and her great granddaughter, Julie (Kee). Proud great, great grandma of Weston and Wakely. Arrangements entrusted to HENDREN FUNERAL HOMES, NORWOOD CHAPEL, 36 Queen Street, Norwood. A graveside service at St. Paul's Roman Catholic Cemetery, Norwood will be held on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at 1:00 PM. As expressions of sympathy donations may be made to the Campbellford Memorial Hospital by contacting the funeral home at www.hendrenfuneralhome.com or by calling 705-639-5322.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Mar. 5, 2020