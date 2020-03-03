|
|
Peacefully with family by her side at the Ottawa Heart Institute on February 28, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Barry Crawford. Loving mother to Maureen (Kevin) Hamilton, Ken (Marianne) Hamilton and Melissa Crawford. Special sister to the late Steven Brooks. Lovingly missed by her grandchildren Justin, Nicole, Matthew, Kevin, nephew RJ and special friend Darlene Dodge. She will be profoundly missed and always remembered for her kind heart, generosity and warmth. Friends and family may call at the Lannin Funeral Home, Smiths Falls, on Tuesday, March 03, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. A funeral service will be held in the Chapel on Wednesday, March 04, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Interment to follow at Hillcrest Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Smiths Falls Civitan Club would be greatly appreciated. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Lannin Funeral Home. Online condolences available at www.lannin.ca
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Mar. 3, 2020