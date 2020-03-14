Home

Jeanette Marie Nicole Girard

Jeanette Marie Nicole Girard Obituary
It is with great sadness we announce the sudden passing of Jeanette Marie Nicole Girard, on Saturday February 29, 2020 at age 78. Born in LaTuque, Quebec on August 10, 1941, Jeanette was the daughter of Leslie and Marie Girard (nee Beaupre). Predeceased by brother John (Ivy). Survived by sisters Margaret O'Rourke (Terry), Elsie Lytle, and special Aunt and Great Aunt to several nieces and nephews. Jeanette was a dependable and loyal friend. She will be missed dearly by friends from Toronto were she lived for most of her working years at Torys LLP as well as friends she kept in touch with from the Arnprior area. Jeanette enjoyed travelling and was always ready for her next adventure, whether it was a trip to Vegas, a day spent exploring around Yonge & Eglinton, a visit to the casino or lunch with cherished friends. She lived every day to the fullest and didn't take a moment for granted. A celebration of life will take place at a later date.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Mar. 14, 2020
