Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family Friday, April 24, 2020 after a two year struggle with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis at the age of 74 years. Beloved husband of Margo (Kubiseski) Church for 54 years and dear father of Sharon Parsons (Murray) of Clayton and David (Jaymee) of Renfrew. Grandfather of Jeffrey and Olivia Parsons and Peyton Church. Son of the late Randolph Church and Augusta Irene Fisher (late Win Henley). Dear brother of Jacqueline (late Bill) Geddes and Sylvia Deslaurier. Predeceased by sisters Arlene (late Bernard) Brydges, Jean (Merrill) Bruce, Norma Cameron and his brother Sheldon Church. Survived by many nieces and nephews. Raised in Calabogie and lived most of his life in Renfrew. Employed at RCA Victor in Renfrew, Atomic Energy of Canada (Kanata) Theratronics. Jeff loved singing and playing his guitar, camping with family, music jamborees with friends and going into the Church hunt camp at Bailey Lake, Calabogie. Jeff's final care has been entrusted to McPhail & Perkins Funeral Home. No visitation by request. Private cremation. Donations to Hospice Renfrew would be gratefully appreciated by the family. Condolences and donations may be made at www.mcphailandperkins.ca
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Apr. 28, 2020