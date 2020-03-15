|
We are heartbroken to announce that our Jen has lost her 8 year battle with cancer. Our Jen because we all claim her as the much loved and loving person that she has always been. Jen and Dan had the most extraordinary twenty year love story and when she became a mother twelve years ago to Abby, it was a love she knew like no other. She embraced every stage with such love, care and positivity. Her parents John "Jack" and Jean Lawson were such an important part of her circle of love as were her loving sisters Kelly (Karry) Geneau and Wendi (Linda) and her nephews Jake and Andrew and Noah. Dan's family, parents Keith and Eileen, brother Todd (Tracey) and sister Amy (Laura) along with Todd's children Morgan, MacKenzie, Joe, Mallory and Madelene knew they were loved by Jen and she was loved like one of their own. Jen's friends made up an important part of her circle too and helped in so many ways along her journey. Angie was particularly helpful as a spiritual guide in Jen's final days and having Dan, Abby and her sisters with her in those days was a blessing to them and her. The rest of her friends are too numerous to list but we know how close she felt to each and every one of you. Jen was not afraid to say goodbye, Jen was afraid of the opportunity to not say hello. She was not afraid of what was being taken away from her; Jen was afraid of not giving all of her love while here. A small private ceremony honouring Jen's wishes will happen soon. When the time feels right, a celebration of Jen's life, her contagious smile and what she meant to all of us, will be planned.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Mar. 15, 2020