Passed away peacefully as the result of an accident on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at the young age of 26. Jesse leaves behind his beautiful girlfriend Katie Barr, his mother Rhonda Merkley (Dwayne Trollope) and his father Derek Bowes (Jenn Moloney). He was the greatest big brother to Sydney and Taylor Trollope, Ashton and Liam Bowes and Hunter Morrison. Cherished grandson of Milly (Lyle) and the late Allan Merkley, Judy Trollope, Brian and Shelley Bowes and Barb Mckenney. He was extremely loved by his aunts Rita Merkley, and Lindsay Cooney and by his uncles Stephen Trollope and Chris Bowes. He will be sadly missed by his great-aunts, great-uncles and his many cousins and lifelong friend Spencer McIntosh. A private family service will be held. In memory of Jesse, memorial contributions may be made to the Children's Hospital Of Eastern Ontario (C.H.E.O.) 415 Smyth Road Ottawa, Ontario K1H 8M8 https://cheofoundation.com/ or Lanark Animal Welfare Society (L.A.W.S.) 253 Glenview Rd, Smiths Falls, ON K7A 4S4 https://www.lanarkanimals.ca/donations. Arrangements are in the care of Blair & Son Funeral Directors, Perth.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Jun. 29, 2020.