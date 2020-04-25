|
|
Peacefully at home surrounded by the love of her family on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at the age of 77. Beloved wife of Michael Carter. Cherished mother of Gareth (Christina), Sara (Edward) and Nick (Jennifer). Dearly missed by her siblings Kenneth (Joyce) Middleton and Robert (Yvonne) Middleton. Fondly remembered by her grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. As per Jillian's wishes cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be greatly appreciated. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Lannin Funeral Home. Online condolences available at www.lannin.ca
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Apr. 25, 2020