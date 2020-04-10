|
|
With great sadness we announce that following a brief illness, Jim passed away at home on Monday afternoon, April 6, 2020. James Lorne Blackburn of Arnprior was 64. He is survived by his parents, Orville and Effie Blackburn and his sister, Linda Strong. Jim was predeceased by his biological mother, Gladys (nee Campbell) when he was only 2 years of age. Beloved husband and best friend of Kim (formerly Schnob, nee Savard). Also left to mourn his passing is his daughter, Amy Michell (Mike); his 3 stepsons who considered him as Dad: Jason Schnob (Jill Campbell), Jordan Schnob (Megan Luckasavitch) and Joe Schnob as well as his 2 grandsons, Cole and Robbie. Jim loved and enjoyed life. Camping, the outdoors and just hanging around with family and friends brought great pleasure to him. A gentle soul has gone to rest. Jim's final care has been entrusted to the Pilon Family Funeral Home and Chapel Ltd., 50 John Street North, Arnprior. Though current conditions do not allow us to gather publicly, family and friends were invited to join us on your electronic device as we webcast Jim's Funeral Service live on Friday morning, April 10th at 11 o'clock. Interment will then take place at the Albert Street Cemetery in Arnprior. For those wishing, a donation to the Arnprior and District Humane Society would be greatly appreciated by Jim's family. Please take a moment to share your thoughts and condolences with Alice's family through our website. In these times of isolation, it's comforting to know we are not alone in our grief. Condolences/Memories/Donations/WEBCAST
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Apr. 10, 2020