The family of the late Jim Moore wishes to express their deep appreciation to those who have offered us kindness, support, and messages of sympathy and comfort in our bereavement. We wish to thank everyone for the floral arrangements, food dropped off at the house, donations to GWM, and all of the sympathy cards, phone calls and prayers; it was deeply appreciated. We would also like to thank Heather Johnston and Leo Scissions for providing us with the music, Reverend Barry Joynt for leading the service, and Adrianna for giving a fitting tribute to Grandpa, he was so proud of both Aaron and Adrianna. Special thanks to Stewart Blair and staff who in spite of this pandemic offered the family a memorable celebration of Jim's life and gave us a chance to say our farewells. Dianne and Family



