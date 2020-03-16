|
After Dad's peaceful passing we would like to thank the following: The staff at Waterside Retirement Residence in Carleton Place, and his nurses from Bayshore Home Health for the kindness they showed to Dad in little ways and big ways; Dr. Julie Stewardson for her care of Dad over the years; the wonderful nurses and staff at Almonte General Hospital for their TLC; Gamble's Funeral Home and staff for their guidance and compassion; to Rev. Heather Kinkaid and Rev. Mary Royal-Duczek for their visits to the hospital. Many thanks to all those who visited the funeral home and attended the funeral, the donations received in memory of Dad, and the many acts of sympathy: food delivered to our homes, flowers, phone calls, and online condolences. Heartfelt thanks to Rev. Mary for her care and concern and guidance, and for leading us in the funeral service which was a wonderful tribute to Dad; to the choir who added so much to the service, to the pallbearers and honourary pallbearers for the support you provided, and to the United Church women who provided a wonderful luncheon after the service. Dad will be greatly missed and lovingly remembered. Our heartfelt thanks to all. Jim Paul's family
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Mar. 16, 2020