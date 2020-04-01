|
Finn, Joan A. (Nee Hartford) It is with sadness that Joan's family announces her passing at Hilltop Manor, Merrickville on Sunday, March 29, 2020 at the age of 93. Joan is predeceased by her beloved husband James Finn. She was the devoted mother of Paul (Margot), Lorne (Judi), Bernard (Luanne) Finn and Shirley Moss (Fred Himmelman) and was the cherished grandmother to Cassandra, Matthew, Becky (predeceased by Grandson Vincent), Nicholas, Benjamin, Spencer, Riley and great grandson Finnley. Joan was predeceased by her parents Frank and Agnes (nee Meagher) Hartford and her siblings Laurice, Yvonne and Lorne. She is survived by sisters-in-law Helen Finn, Mary Joyce, Marg Hartford and brother-in-law Gord Pearson and their families. Joan was a lady in the true sense of the word. She loved time with her family both at home, and at the cottage on Bass Lake. Joan's faith was extremely important to her, and she instilled so much of her faith into everyday life. She cared and watched out for her family and was so proud to see her grandchildren grow and become adults. She was a long standing member of the Catholic Women's League. Due to the recent Corona virus outbreak, there will be a private family Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at St. Francis de Sales Church. Interment will follow at St. Francis de Sales Cemetery. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Francis de Sales Church Building Fund. "Mom/Nana: We know there's a great euchre game going on in heaven."
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Apr. 1, 2020