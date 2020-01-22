Home

Joan Baker Cain


1931 - 12
Peacefully at the Arnprior and District Memorial Hospital Tuesday morning, January 14, 2020. Joan Baker Cain of Arnprior, formerly of Galetta at the age of 88. Beloved wife of David Cain. Devoted mother of Karen McWatty of Arnprior and Brian Cain of Jasper, Ontario. Cherished grandmother of Jody, Chancey and Patrick and great-grandmother of Nathaniel, Merrick, Matthew, Cameron and Isabella. Joan was predeceased by her parents William and Harriet (Kirby) Cook, sister Suzanne (Rod), and infant grandson Jason. Private family arrangements by the Boyce Funeral Home Ltd., 138 Daniel Street North Arnprior, Ontario. Condolences/Tributes at www.boycefuneralhome.ca
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Jan. 22, 2020
