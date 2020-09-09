1/1
Joan Catherine (Gordon) Armitage
Passed away peacefully on September 5, 2020 in the Rosamond Wing of the Almonte General Hospital. Joan (nee Gordon) Formerly of Dunrobin and currently of Lanark, at the age of 84. Predeceased by her husband Scott of Dunrobin, and current loving partner to John Murphy. Sadly missed by her children Jack, Gwen, Donna, Judy as well as her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Survived by her two brothers Wesley and Okie. Remembered by her many friends and relatives. Interment Service will be held by her family at a later date in St. Mary's Old Anglican Cemetery (Pinhey's Point). Donations in memory of Joan may be made to the Almonte General Hospital Fairview Manor Foundation (Rosamond Wing). A warm thank you to the doctors and nurses of the Rosamond Wing for their wonderful care. Funeral Arrangements Entrusted Into The Care Of C. R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel Inc. (127 Church St., Almonte, ON. 613-256-3313) Condolences & tributes: www.crgamble.com

Published in Ottawa Valley News on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
C.R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel
127 Church Street
Almonte, ON K0A 1A0
(613) 256-3313
