Joan Dondale

(Elizabeth Joan, nee Martin, born 1930) passed away peacefully June 27, 2020 in Carleton Place, ON. Beloved wife of Charles. Cherished mother of Steve (Amy), Wayne, Glenn (Denyse), Graeme (Cynthia), Beverley (Tom) and Leslie (Diane). Grandmother "Grammy" to Ryan, Lisa, Jason, Catherine and Conor. Step-grandmother to Tyree and Alya. Sister to Phyllis, Peggy and Andrew. Born in Montreal, QC, schooled in St. Lambert and Montreal, QC and lived in Kentville, NS, Columbus, OH, Belleville, Montpellier (France), Ottawa and Beckwith, ON. Served and ministered to so many through teaching (sewing, ESL, Bible Studies). Provider of designer fashions through her sewing expertise. Contributor to church finance and tax preparation and a leader on Boards of schools and churches. And while these speak to what she did, as her family we were touched more by being loved: and through her laughter and humour, by her sense of adventure and her passion for order and routine. And most recently by having sat with her through her last days following the stroke: knowing she was saying good-bye and would be going home to be with her Saviour and Lord and would no longer be in pain. In the end, she was lovingly attended by the wonderful health teams at the Civic (Ottawa) and Carleton Place Hospitals. Thank you for your care of Joan. A celebration of her life will be held when travel can allow family and friends to gather safely. Funeral arrangements by Barker Funeral Home 19 McArthur Avenue, Carleton Place, ON.



