JOAN EILEEN (NÉE APPS) LAFRANCE
Peacefully, after a short illness, at Pembroke Memorial Hospital, on August 6, 2020 at 98 years of age. Beloved wife of the late Ernie (1994) for 50 years. Loving mother of Edna McCallion (Brian), Linda Dyet (Bob), Tony (Val), predeceased by Thomas (1964) and the Terry (1988). Proud grandmother of Tracey, Shawn, Colin, Craig, Amanda, Jessica and Timothy, as well as great-grandmother of 11. Born in England, Joan was a WWII War Bride who came to Canada in September of 1946 on the Queen Mary alone with her two small children, Thomas and Edna. She and Ernie lived most of their married life in Ottawa, adding three more children to their loving family. Joan spent the last years of her life meeting new friends in the Combermere and Barry's Bay area while living with Linda, Bob and her special little West Highland buddy, DeeDee. Joan's family will miss her beautiful smile, the twinkle in her eyes and her joyous laughter. Special thanks to the staff of the Pembroke Hospital for their excellent care and to the many PSWs for who were caring and kind of the past several years. A private funeral service was held on Tuesday, August 11th at Kelly Funeral Home, Walkley Chapel.

Published in Ottawa Valley News on Aug. 18, 2020.
