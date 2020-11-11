After battling lung cancer, it is with great sadness we announce the passing of the most beautiful woman we have ever known, Joan Elaine Purcell, on November 6, 2020 with her daughters by her side. She was born to Alice Germaine Purcell (Granny) and the late John Edward Purcell on December 28, 1949 in Smiths Falls. Survived by her daughters Marie (Andy), and Katherine (Lewie); her grandchildren Richard (Crystal), Chantel (Jon), Kaitlyn (Tyler), Jada, Kale, Luke and her great-grandchildren Blake, Autumn, Amelia, Daphne, and Norah; her sister Irene, nephew John (Kim), niece Farah (Matt), and her great nieces Ellie and Charlotte. Predeceased by her father John and her brother Richard. Joan was the biological mother to her two children, however, many considered her their mother too. With a heart of gold, she stood by anyone who needed her. A hard worker; she was kind and gentle but stubborn and strong willed too, which allowed her to embrace many challenges throughout her whole life. She showed continued love, care and support to her children, grandchildren, family and friends ALWAYS. Joan's heart (and her door) were always open for a bit of advice, a shoulder to lean or cry on, a chit chat at any hour of the day, and full of love and forgiveness to all. She made you feel that everything was going to be okay. She has been and will forever be our rock. She will be forever missed and never forgotten. Cremation will take place as per Joan's wishes and a tree planting celebration of life will take place at a later date at the family farm.