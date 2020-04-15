Home

Joan Elaine WINTERS

On Friday, April 10th, 2020 at her home in Kemptville, Joan Winters entered into rest at the age of 74 years. Joan Winters beloved Wife of Mervyn Winters. Dear Mother of Mervyn and Leslie (Rhonda). Cherished Grandmother of Mervyn (Chenee), Bittney (Ryan), Cody, Carley, Cody (Stacey), Ty, Shyanne, Storm and Great Grandmother of Faith, Caleb, Damien, Khane, Bradon, Ben, Trinity and Ellie, dear sister of Paul Anderson (Sally) and Doug Anderson (Linda). Joan was predeceased by a granddaughter Michelle Winters and by a sister Eileen Wyatt. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.. Interment to in Hainsville Cemetery. Send flowers, place a donation to a or share a special memory of Joan at www.mackayfuneralhome.com
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Apr. 15, 2020
