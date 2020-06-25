After a life well lived our beloved Wife, Mom and Nanny passed away peacefully at Renfrew Victoria Hospital on June 20, 2020 at the age of 84. Loving Wife of John for 27 years. Predeceased by her husband Lloyd Tubman. Cherished Mom of Kent Tubman (Marg), Ellen (John Toomey), Andrew Tubman (Eryn Sinclair) and Step-Mom of Brian Arnold. Dear Nanny of Greg Belmore (Briana), Mark Belmore (Stacey), Amanda Tubman (Mike), Christina Eady (Christopher), Patricia Riopelle (Brayden), Nina Tubman and Beth Tubman. Proud Great-Nan of Noah and Drew Eady, Anna and Lily Riopelle and Charlotte Belmore. Dear Sister of Larry Henderson (DiAnne), Sharon (Bill Ralph). Predeceased by brother Dan and granddaughter Judy Riopelle. Joan brought smiles, happiness and a great sense of humour wherever she went. She loved to travel and spend time with her family, grandchildren and friends. Joan shared her love of cooking, knitting and crafts with her children and grandchildren. A private visitation and service was held at the Goulet Funeral Home, 310 Argyle St, S Renfrew. Interment to follow at Hillcrest Cemetery, Calabogie. Donations in Joan's name may be made to the Ottawa Heart Institute or the Renfrew Victoria Hospital Oncology Unit. Online condolences/donations may be made at www.gouletfuneralhome.com
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Jun. 25, 2020.