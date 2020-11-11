Joan Pearl Eva Sheil passed away in the Carleton Place hospital on Friday, November 6, 2020 at the age of 81 years. She was predeceased by her parents Susan (Moulton) and Ernie Brown, her husband Keith Sheil and her siblings Iona Budd, Jessie Johnson, Florence Brown, Wilbert, Orville, Alvin, Leonard and John Brown. She will be sadly missed by her daughter Pearl (Brian) Pirie and siblings Walter Brown, Gladys (Eddie) Wright, Dorothy Finnerty, Leslie (Rita) Brown, Reta Wittstock and Wilbert (Margaret) Brown. She will be fondly remembered by many including nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and nephews, cousins, neighbours and friends including Jennifer and John Nesbitt. She lived for her family. A book-a-day reader, mother and farmer's wife, Joan was famous for and generous with her bread, tea biscuits and pies. She was known for her friendliness to all. Joan loved to chat and joke with the many nurses and doctors at the Carleton Place, Ottawa and Perth hospitals. Friends may pay their respects at the Blair & Son Funeral Home, 15 Gore Street West, Perth on Thursday, November 12, 2020 from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. The funeral service and interment in Elmwood Cemetery will be held privately. In remembrance of Joan, donations to the Carleton Place and District Hospital, 211 Lake Avenue, Carleton Place, On K7C 1J4 would be appreciated.