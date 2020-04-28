|
|
It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our dearest Joan Violet Palmer (nee Mitchell). In the evening of April 22nd, 2020, Joan Violet Palmer departed this earthly life, and made the transition to the after life, beginning her new journey in the realm of God almighty. She has left her friends & family with countless lasting memories, which we shall all cherish and remember fondly. We grieve now, as do others who knew Joan, but are blessed to know she is no longer struggling, and that she's moved onto life beyond the reach of the living. She made it very clear in her last days, that she loved without question, all of her Children (David, Gordon, Stephen, Alan), her Grandchildren (Dylan, Natasha, Amanda, Mitchell, Memphis) and her Great Grand Children (Gracie-Mae, Madalyn-Jade, Brooklin-Hope, Lillie-Eve, Emilia), as well as her Aunts (Louise, Annie), her Brothers and Sisters (Betty, Doris, Glenna, Cheryl, Stephen, Meryl, Rae, Brian) and all their families. And of course, her loving husband Lawrence, for whom she expressed great gratitude for their 61 years of Marriage, and shared a lifetime of great adventures together. She was especially grateful for his love and support through all the hardships, and his companionship through all the great times. She felt she had had a great life, one to remember quite fondly, and wants everyone to know that they can grieve for her loss, but only briefly. Rather, spend the time remembering all the great times we've had together, and focus on those moments of joy, happiness and laughter that we've all shared throughout her 80 years on this earth. A celebration of Life will be planned for both Perth and Moncton for sometime in the future. Joan's arrangements are entrusted to the care of the O'Dacre Family Funeral Home, in Perth.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Apr. 28, 2020