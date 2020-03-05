|
|
Another leaf has fallen from the tree of life. From the depths of my heart, I wish to express my gratitude to our dear family, friends, and neighbours for the kindness shown to me at the time of Joe's passing. Your thoughtful offerings of prayer, charitable donations, and assistance to me during these sad times will always be cherished. A special thank you to the honorary pallbearers, pallbearers, Legion members, Knights of Columbus, Father John Burchat, Deacon Michael Doherty and to the beautiful choir. To the Pilon Family and staff, a heartfelt thank you for your professional and caring services. I am truly grateful to Andre Pilon for your attention to detail and your never-ending support. Delphine "Gerry" Francis
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Mar. 5, 2020