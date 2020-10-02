1/1
Joe Leo QUILTY
After a life well lived our Beloved Dad, Granddad, Great-granddad and Great-great granddad went to be with the Lord on Wednesday September 30, 2020 at Groves Park Lodge Renfrew at the age of 103. Joe was the cherished and loving husband for over 75 years to late Madge Quilty. Also left behind to carry his love are his children Diane (Bill Litchfield), Bob (Jan) and their families: Brett (Jodi), Anton (Tiel), Bill (Donna), Amy, Martha (Shawn), Michael (Lesly) and Paul (Amy). Joe had great-grandchildren who he dearly cherished; Tristen, Morgan, Jessica, Tatum, Joe, Faith, Victoria, Charlotte, Michael J., Chloe, and Lily. Great-great granddad of Aviyah. Joe will be fondly remembered by his many friends in the music world. A private visitation will be held at the Goulet Funeral Home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Patrick's Church, Mount St. Patrick on Monday October 5th at 11:00am. Interment Most Precious Blood Cemetery, Calabogie. Online condolences may be made at www.gouletfuneralhome.com. Donations in his memory may be made to Operation Smile or Groves Park Lodge Auxiliary. DUE TO THE CURRENT RESTRICTIONS REGARDING COVID-19, A LIMITED NUMBER OF PEOPLE ARE PERMITTED AT THE CHURCH OR GRAVESIDE AT ANY GIVEN TIME - FACE MASKS/COVERINGS ARE REQUESTED FOR THE CHURCH AND GRAVESIDE SERVICE (To RSVP for the funeral home or graveside service please reserve a spot on the funeral home website or contact the funeral home to confirm attendance at 432-2849.)


Published in Ottawa Valley News on Oct. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Goulet Funeral Home
310 Argyle Street South
Renfrew, ON K7V 1T9
(613) 432-2849
