Joey Purcell
We wish to extend our heartfelt thanks and gratitude for the outpouring of sympathy and thoughtfulness during this extremely difficult time. We were deeply touched by the many phone calls, visits, messages of sympathy, beautiful flowers and delicious food, charitable donations to The Carleton Place Minor Hockey Association in memory of Joey. To those that were able to attend Joey's grave side service, we were grateful for your attendance and it was very much appreciated. Father Cosmas Ajawara your kind and spiritual words of comfort will sustain us in the difficult days ahead. A special thank you to the Bob and Breanna Mulrooney for the beautiful music, and to Amy for the service programs for your Uncle Joey, it truly warmed our hearts. To Linda Beiglee, we thank you for the wonderful music you played at Joey's service in the chapel. Thank you to Barkers Funeral Service for your professionalism, and benevolence. The compassion, kindness, and generosity that we received from everyone was a great comfort to us and for this we sincerely thank you. (Joey, Always & Forever) The family of Joey Purcell

Published in Ottawa Valley News on Nov. 5, 2020.
