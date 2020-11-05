It is with profound sadness that Darryl and Grace Barton and Scott's brother Kerry announce the sudden passing of Scott at Toronto Western Hospital from complications arising from cardiac arrest due to an arrhythmia. Scott was raised in the Manotick area of the Ottawa Valley and has lived in Perth and Toronto for the past few years. He is also survived by a great Aunt, Neta Clarke nee Barton, of Manotick, his Aunt, Noreen Tyers, late husband Gerald, Aunt Jane, husband Bill Law, and Uncle, Jack Regan, wife Bonnie, David Barton (deceased) and wife Joan of Edmonton, Alberta as well as many cousins on both sides of his family. Scott loved his family very much; he was a hard worker, a kind, thoughtful and a compassionate man. He loved music, spending time with his family and friends and loved animals. We will miss him forever. We would like to thank our extended family who shared our worry, pain and now grief over the past 3 weeks, you held us together and gave us the strength to keep going. Our heartfelt thanks to the Medical Team of Toronto Western Hospital Critical Care Unit, Dr. E. Wilcox, Dr. N. Maham and Dr. L. Hawryluck, your dedication to Scott's care, the kindness, compassion and effort to keep us informed during this stressful and painful time will never be forgotten. Lecia Kiska, Spiritual Care Practitioner, who spent so much time with Scott, talking to him, when we could not be there, letting him know we all loved and cared for him. Another, very special thank you to Pat Phillips and Wayne Sargent, you stepped in and took care of our home and all the "fur kids" to provide us time to go to Scott. Our family is so lucky, there are many, many more special friends who offered rides to Toronto, drives when needed, support and food gifts. Scott's friends and neighbours in Toronto, who helped pack up his possessions and offered support and help in our time of grief. Too many to name but you know who you are, and we love you and thank you, it will not be forgotten. In lieu of flowers donations to Toronto Western Hospital Critical Care Unit, 399 Bathurst St., Toronto M5T 2S8 or The Salvation Army, PO Box 381, 251 Brockville St., Smiths Falls, Ontario K7A 4T2 in Scott's name would be appreciated. Due to the covid 19 circumstances there will be no visitation or celebration of life. Cremation has been completed, a private family interment will take place at a later date to be determined.