Peacefully at the Ottawa General Hospital with his loving wife Angie by his side on Thursday October 1, 2020 at the age of 68. Dear husband of Angie Hammond. Beloved son of the late Harold and Lillian Roberts (nee Leckie). John will be fondly remembered by Amanda (Phil), Ryan, Chad, his uncle Gordon (Chum) Roberts and his many friends. A special thanks to Jodie Campbell-Gair and Terry Hunt from the family. Donations in John's memory may be made to Arnprior and District Humane Society or Valley Animal Rescue. Arrangements entrusted to the care of the Goulet Funeral Home. Online condolences/donations may be made at www.gouletfuneralhome.com
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Oct. 5, 2020.