John BARTRAW
John passed away on Monday November 16th, 2020 at the age of 61 years. He will be sadly missed by his daughter Kaitlin (Michael) Otawa, sons Brandon Burleigh (Jessica Coupland) and Jody Bartraw (Ashley Dennie), grandchildren Noah (Kaitlin), Keon, Kenleigh (Jody) and siblings Laurie (Vernon) Wark, Jeff Bartraw (Shirleen Day), Heather Bartraw (Charlie) and Angie (Randy) Darou, former wife Lisa Bartraw, many nieces and nephews. John was predeceased by brother Shawn Bartraw and his parents Lavern Bartraw and Mary Harvey. The services and interment in St. Andrew's Cemetery, Watsons Corners will be private for the family. In remembrance of John, memorial donations to the Cancer Centre of either the Ottawa Hospital (General site) or Queensway Carleton Hospital would be appreciated. Arrangements are in the care of Blair & Son Funeral Directors, Perth.


Published in Ottawa Valley News on Nov. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Blair & Son Funeral Home
15 Gore Street West
Perth, ON K7H 2L7
(613) 267-3765
