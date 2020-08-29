John passed away on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at the General Campus of the Ottawa Hospital, after a short but courageous battle with cancer. He was 57 years of age. John will be sorely missed by his parents Ray and Barbara (nee Moran) Elliston of Appleton. Also left of mourn are his sister Debbie (Tim) Mallon of Chesterville, his brother Michael (Laly) of Stittsville, his nieces Kayla-Rae and Rebecca Damiano of Ottawa, his niece Melissa Damiano (Mat Cregy) and great-nephew Declan of Chesterville, and his long-time friend and confidant Marguerite Duchemin of Pakenham as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins. For the past 15 years John was employed at Karson Group/Aecon in the Heavy Truck and Equipment Maintenance Division where he is remembered for his positive attitude, his quirky sense of humour, his work ethic and his dedication to the company. John was laid to rest in a private family service in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, Carleton Place on Monday, August 31, 2020. Donations in John's memory can be made to the Carleton Place and District Memorial Hospital Foundation or the Ottawa Hospital Foundation. Arrangements entrusted to the Alan R. Barker Funeral Home, Carleton Place. www.BarkerFH.com