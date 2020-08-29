1/1
John Charles Elliston
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John passed away on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at the General Campus of the Ottawa Hospital, after a short but courageous battle with cancer. He was 57 years of age. John will be sorely missed by his parents Ray and Barbara (nee Moran) Elliston of Appleton. Also left of mourn are his sister Debbie (Tim) Mallon of Chesterville, his brother Michael (Laly) of Stittsville, his nieces Kayla-Rae and Rebecca Damiano of Ottawa, his niece Melissa Damiano (Mat Cregy) and great-nephew Declan of Chesterville, and his long-time friend and confidant Marguerite Duchemin of Pakenham as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins. For the past 15 years John was employed at Karson Group/Aecon in the Heavy Truck and Equipment Maintenance Division where he is remembered for his positive attitude, his quirky sense of humour, his work ethic and his dedication to the company. John was laid to rest in a private family service in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, Carleton Place on Monday, August 31, 2020. Donations in John's memory can be made to the Carleton Place and District Memorial Hospital Foundation or the Ottawa Hospital Foundation. Arrangements entrusted to the Alan R. Barker Funeral Home, Carleton Place. www.BarkerFH.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Alan R. Barker Funeral Home - Carleton Place
19 McArthur Ave
Carleton Place, ON K7C 2W1
(613) 257-3113
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Alan R. Barker Funeral Home - Carleton Place

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved