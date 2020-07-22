Sadly, the family announces the death of John Charles Wilson on July 15, 2020. Born in Montreal, he was the son of John Henry Wilson and Grace (Lees) Wilson. John loved and cherished his family, was a man of integrity and a true gentleman. After a 35 year career with Bell Canada, John retired and moved his family to rural Perth, Ontario, where he enjoyed years of involvement in the Rotary Club of Perth, the Library Board and the Children's Aid Board. He was talented, enjoyed restoring classic cars, puttering on his farm and loved the challenge of fixing anything that was broken. John will be missed by his wife of 51 years Karen (Rochford) Wilson, his daughter Deborah (Wilson) Chapchal, his brother Mark Wilson and sister-in-law Terry (Jones) Wilson of Panama; his grandson Ethan Chapchal as well as his nieces and nephews. There will be a family celebration of life at a later date.



