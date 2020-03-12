|
C.P.A., C.A., founder of Quigley & Company. John passed away in Perth on Thursday, March 5, 2020. He was predeceased by his parents Lorne and Mary (McGlade) Quigley and sisters Dorothy (Leo) Tarczynski and Lorette (John) Clune. John was the dearly loved husband of Wynn Turner Quigley, father of Sarah Quigley (Eamon Curran), Brendan Quigley (Caroline Wroblewski), Geoff Turner (Jackie Choquette) and Alice (John Watt) Turner Watt. He will be sadly missed by his grandchildren Jack and Ryan Curran, Theodore Turner, Connor, Quinn and Charlie Watt, brother Michael (Ann) Quigley, sister Helen (Sam) Audia, many beloved nieces and nephews, his extended family and many good friends. John was a true entrepreneur; he gave many hours of his time and talent to numerous activities devoted to the support and betterment of his community. Friends may pay their respects at the Blair & Son Funeral Home, 15 Gore St. W., Perth on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Johns Church, Perth Thursday at 2:00 p.m. followed by a reception in Farrell Hall, Perth. In honour of John's life, memorial donations to St. Bridget's Church, Stanleyville, St. John's Church, Perth or the Terry Fox Foundation would be appreciated.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Mar. 12, 2020