1948 - 2020 It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of John (Fred) Gilchrist peacefully at home surrounded with family by his side on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. Beloved husband of 20 years to Sharon. Loving father of Rhonda Gilchrist (Richard) of Peterborough, David Gilchrist (Melissa) of Petawawa, Ryan Gilchrist (Tara) of Verona, stepfather of Michelle Latimer (Ken) of Amherstview. Proud grandfather of Zoee, Zackery, Connor, Amber, Ryder, Jimmy, Brayden and Chelsea. Brother of Ronald, Linda and Laura. Predeceased by his daughter Jennifer Gilchrist, his parents John (Jack) and Christena Gilchrist and brother Robert. Fred worked for Corrections Canada for 35 years where he started as a guard at Kingston Penitentiary in 1971 and then later transferred to Millhaven Institution until he retired. Fred was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting yearly with his family, he enjoyed family BBQ's, spending time in his garden and travelling with his wife. The family would like to thank special neighbours Steven and Megan Smith, and Fred's good friend Bill Best. Thank you to Dr. Alison Flanagan of Palliative Care and the nurses of CBI. Cremation has been entrusted to James Reid Funeral Home and a celebration of Fred's life will take place in the summer. As an expression of sympathy, donations in Fred's memory to UHKF (Cancer Center of South Eastern Ontario) would be appreciated. www.jamesreidfuneralhome.com
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Feb. 15, 2020