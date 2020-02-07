Home

POWERED BY

Services
Goulet Funeral Home
310 Argyle Street South
Renfrew, ON K7V 1T9
(613) 432-2849
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Royal Canadian Legion
Renfrew branch
Resources
More Obituaries for John Godin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Godin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
It is with sadness that we announce John's peaceful passing, surrounded by his family at the Ottawa Heart Institute on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at the age of 76. Loving partner for over 28 years to Sue Theriault. John will be fondly remembered by his children Michelle and Scott and their mother Marie. Predeceased by his son Todd. Proud grandpa of Shelby. Dear great-grandpa of Teegan and Tyson. Dear brother of Susan McGarry, Bernard (Margaret) and David. Predeceased by his parents John and Emma (nee Russell) brother Patrick and his sister Brenda. Loving uncle to many nieces and nephews. Following John's wishes a graveside service will be held in the spring. A Celebration of life will be held at the Royal Canadian Legion, Renfrew branch on Saturday, February 15th from 1-4 p.m. Donations in his memory may be made to the Heart Institute. Arrangements entrusted to the care of the Goulet Funeral Home, 310 Argyle St. S, Renfrew. Condolences and donations may be made at www.gouletfuneralhome.com
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Feb. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -