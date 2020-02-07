|
|
It is with sadness that we announce John's peaceful passing, surrounded by his family at the Ottawa Heart Institute on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at the age of 76. Loving partner for over 28 years to Sue Theriault. John will be fondly remembered by his children Michelle and Scott and their mother Marie. Predeceased by his son Todd. Proud grandpa of Shelby. Dear great-grandpa of Teegan and Tyson. Dear brother of Susan McGarry, Bernard (Margaret) and David. Predeceased by his parents John and Emma (nee Russell) brother Patrick and his sister Brenda. Loving uncle to many nieces and nephews. Following John's wishes a graveside service will be held in the spring. A Celebration of life will be held at the Royal Canadian Legion, Renfrew branch on Saturday, February 15th from 1-4 p.m. Donations in his memory may be made to the Heart Institute. Arrangements entrusted to the care of the Goulet Funeral Home, 310 Argyle St. S, Renfrew. Condolences and donations may be made at www.gouletfuneralhome.com
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Feb. 7, 2020