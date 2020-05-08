John "Jack" HANSON
1932 - 2020
Sadly, we announce the passing of John "Jack" Walter Hanson on Wednesday, May 6th, at home and surrounded by his loving family. Born in White Lake, ON on March 28, 1932. Much loved husband of Arlene (nee Code) for 68 years. They had a strong marriage, and their love and commitment to community, family, and each other were an inspiration to many. Pre-deceased by parents John and Mary Ellen Hanson, sister Gloria McKerracher and brother Barry. Proud father of Susan (John Alink), Bob, Steve (Sandy) and adoring grandfather of his grandchildren - Erin (Ryan) Phillips, Lindsay Melville, Mitchell and Cody Hanson, Shelbi and Marci Hanson and Mike (Jaime) and Steven Alink. Jack was a respected brother-in-law and uncle to a large family of nieces and nephews. He will be missed by his best friend, Lorne McMahon. Jack's kindness, wisdom, wit and fondness for storytelling endeared him to all, and he had many close friends in Arnprior and White Lake. A humble gentleman, Jack quietly did many good deeds throughout his life, never once seeking praise or attention. He taught us that when you are kind to others, it is returned tenfold. Jack worked for Hydro One for 37 years, then enjoyed retirement life full of hobbies. He was a talented wood carver, golfer and hunter. He was a Past Master of Madawaska Masonic Lodge, a Shriner and member of Grace St. Andrews United Church. To give Jack's family and friends the opportunity to celebrate his life, funeral arrangements will be announced once COVID-19 physical distancing recommendations are lifted. Jack's final arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Pilon Family Funeral Home and Chapel Ltd., 50 John Street North, Arnprior. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to The Grove Nursing Home Redevelopment Fund. Condolences/Memories/Donations www.pilonfamily.ca


Published in Ottawa Valley News on May 8, 2020.
