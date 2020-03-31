|
It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of John "Jack" Spence, age 83 of Perth on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 in Perth hospital after a short battle with cancer. From Springhill, Nova Scotia he was the son of the late Joseph and Reta (Penney) Spence. He is predeceased by his beloved wife Phyllis (Bourque), Baby Spence, brother Kenneth "Bob" (Elaine) and sister Betty (late Gervin) Storey. He will be sadly missed and remembered by his children Kenneth Spence and Cheryl Armstrong (Gary Woodworth). Beloved and proud grandfather to Pamela Spence (Walid Mowaswes), Melissa Spence and Caitlynn Armstrong (Neil MacGregor). Adoring great grandfather to Jacob Snider, Cole MacGregor, Alexander Mowaswes, Sebastian Mowaswes and Chloe MacGregor. His memory will be cherished by his surviving siblings Donald Spence (Helen), Brian Spence (Joan), Beverly Dale (late John), David Spence (Gail), Carol Farrell (late Bob), Larry Spence (Mary), Lois Davison (Charles) and Jocelyn Horton (Al). He will be missed by his many nieces and nephews, extended family and friends. Respecting John's wishes he has been cremated and he will be inurned at the Elmwood Cemetery in Perth, Ontario next to his beloved wife Phyllis in a private ceremony. Donations in memory of John may be made to the . Arrangements have been entrusted to O`Dacre Family Funeral Home, Perth, Ontario.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Mar. 31, 2020