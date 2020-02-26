|
Our dear John, husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He fought a long heroic battle against all odds with congestive heart failure. May he rest in peace. John was the beloved husband and best friend of Veronica Leonor Airth. He was the loving father of Mark Ivan Miller (Karen Liersch) living in Pakenham, Julia Jane Foley (nee Miller) (Paul Foley) living in Perth and proud grandfather of granddaughter Alex Ann-Marie Miller living in Hamilton. John was predeceased by his first wife Elizabeth Ann Miller (nee Smith), his parents Cecil Fredrick (Freddie) and Edna Mary (Umpty) Miller. He will be sadly missed by his brothers Bob Miller (Phyllis) and Martin Miller and sister Shirley (Greville Moore), all his nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews in England. John had a very busy life as an accountant with Alcan Company of Canada: Demerara Bauxite Company in Guyana, South America and Saguenay Shipping of Montreal. He was the Chief Financial Officer with Balderson Cheese Ltd, Balderson and a tax consultant with H & R Block, Perth. Along with this he operated a beef cattle, vegetable and egg farm in Balderson. He was also on military duty in a Parachute Regiment in England. John was a volunteer with Rideau Trail Association as President for 13 years, heart and Stroke Foundation member for several years and Community Christmas Day Dinner, creator and volunteer for 25 years, now in its 33rd year. There will be a Celebration of John's Life at a later date. For further details, please contact [email protected] Arrangements are in the care of Blair & Son Funeral Home, 15 Gore St. West, Perth.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Feb. 26, 2020