You could say John slipped away peacefully October 29, 2020, but John Hanna wasn't much for polite expressions. He enjoyed being blunt and could be sharp in his humour, but never with the intention of hurting others. He was the soul of generosity in spirit and deed to a coterie of dear friends (too many to name) and family. Born in Montreal, he grew up in Ottawa and moved to his beloved Kemptville in the early 2000's. His home in Kemptville was a packed collection of the weird, wild and wonderful, and perhaps to less discerning eyes, the occasional bit of junk. He loved his work as a Facilities Technician for the Canadian Food Inspection Agency and if he had his choice might never have retired. Some would say he was eccentric, others that he was private, but all would agree he was creative, a gift he expressed in many ways, including the goofiest presents ever at Christmas ("Snuffy, Devil-Dog of the North" the ineptly taxidermied white fox will serve as an example). He made us laugh, we are richer for our memories and poorer for his absence. Thanks beyond words to the compassionate care of everyone on the Long Term Care team at KDH. We are glad he made you laugh too.



