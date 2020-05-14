Passed away peacefully on May 7, 2020 in the Arnprior and District Memorial Hospital. Jack Of Pakenham, Ontario, in his 85th year. Husband to the late Georgina Mary (nee McKie). Survived by his children Debbie (Peter), Janice (Rick), Michael (Greta), and David (Patty). Proud "Pa" to 10 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Predeceased by his parents Michael and Beatrice "Dolly". Missed by his sister Shirley McGonigal (the late Bill) and the late Ann Millar (the late Ray). Donations in memory of Jack may be made to the Arnprior Regional Health Foundation. A special thank-you to the staff at the Revera Arnprior Villa Retirement Residence and the Arnprior Hospital for their care and support. A Private Family Service will be held. Funeral arrangements are entrusted into the care of: C. R. Gamble Funeral Home and Chapel Inc. 127 Church St. Almonte, ON (613) 256-3313 Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on May 14, 2020.